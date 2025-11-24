Morning fog in spots, above-average highs persist in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Areas of thick fog mean you may want to give yourself some extra time Monday morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the Channel 9 viewing area through 10 a.m.

Morning outlook (WFTV) Morning fog will give way to very warm afternoon temperatures on Monday. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the fog will be most problematic along the Interstate 75 corridor.

Once that fog clears, expect partly cloudy skies and warming temps throughout Central Florida. Daytime highs will be returning to the 80s.

Morning outlook (WFTV) Morning fog will give way to very warm afternoon temperatures on Monday. (WFTV staff)

Monday will be Day 8 for Orlando to hit a high of 80° or warmer.

Crimi said the above average temperatures will last for a few more days, with 80s in place through Wednesday.

Morning outlook (WFTV) Morning fog will give way to very warm afternoon temperatures on Monday. (WFTV staff)

Our next front arrives by the end of the week, bringing highs in the 70s on Thanksgiving and only in the 60s on Black Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group