More hotter-than-normal temps, scattered storms on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — From record heat in Sanford, to a 109° heat index in Orlando, to booming late-day storms, we’re heading into July 4th evening with many areas rain-cooled and much quieter weather.

Some areas in Lake, Sumter, Marion and Polk counties could see showers Tuesday evening.

Wednesday could see more heat with temperatures in the mid-90s with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

The highest chance of storms will be mid to late afternoon when many people are driving home from work.

Plan on even-hotter-than-normal weather through next week with a chance of those daily p.m. storms.

