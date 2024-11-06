Monique Worrell takes back 9th Circuit State Attorney Office

ORLANDO, Fla — Former State Attorney Monique Worrell took back the State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

Worrell took 57% of the vote in Orange County and 56% in Osceola County, compared to Andrew Bain’s 43% in Osceola and 42% in Orange.

Election 2024: WFTV speaks to candidates running for State Attorney’s Office

SAO Bain sent a letter to his supporters conceding to Worrell, Bain wrote, “To all my supporters, I want to express my deepest gratitude. Your dedication, trust, and belief in our mission have made all the difference. Together, we have built something strong, and your voices have been a critical part of our continued fight for justice and safety in our community.”

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Bain as the State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court on August 9, 2023, after the Governor suspended Worrell from her constitutional position.

The Florida Democratic Party issued a congratulatory statement after the results were in.

“Democracy wins. Tonight, Florida voters sent Monique Worrell back to work. State Attorney Monique Worrell rightfully returns to office, winning re-election to continue serving the people of Ninth Judicial District as their duly-elected State Attorney.” — FDP Chair Nikki Fried.





