Local

Monday will heat up and bring chance for strong, late-day storms

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Morning Forecast: Monday, March 31, 2025 (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be waking up to areas of fog Monday morning.

We’ll start the day dry as things heat up into the afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Monday's forecast for Central Florida WFTV weather outlook for Monday (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said rain chances will increase around dinner time.

Seabreeze showers and storms will be possible for eastern portions of the Channel 9 viewing area from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heavy rain and lighting are possible.

Monday's forecast for Central Florida WFTV weather outlook for Monday (WFTV staff)

Crimi said a few thunderstorms could become strong in Brevard County, with wind gusts near 50 mph and possible hail.

As we look ahead, rain chances will drop off through midweek, bringing sunny and hot conditions.

Crimi said we could hit our first 90° mark of the year later this week in Orlando — something we don’t usually see until late May.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for updates:


©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!