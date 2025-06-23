Crime And Law

Missing Florida newborn, mother found safe after leaving hospital

By Valerie Boey, WFTV.com
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A newborn missing out of Seminole County has been found safe in Altamonte Springs.

Tnyiah Tyson was found safe with her mother in Starke. Law enforcement says both of them are fine.

Authorities say the mother, 28-year-old Latraka Fairley, left the hospital with her newborn without formally checking out.

If a mother leaves a hospital against medical advice, the hospital’s protocol is to alert the Florida Department of Children and Families. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was later identified and put out a missing child alert.

Altamonte Springs police say no charges are being filed.

The investigation continues with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

