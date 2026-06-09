Missing Florida boaters found 25 miles offshore of Ormond Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The search for 2 missing boaters who never returned from a fishing trip off the Florida coast is now over.

UPDATE 1:53 PM

The boaters have been safely located 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach, according to the New Smyrna Police Department.

Missing boaters found 25 miles offshore of Ormond Beach Florida agencies find two missing boaters who never returned from fishing trip.

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple agencies are searching for two boaters who were reported missing after they failed to return from a planned offshore fishing trip on Monday.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, the agency’s Marine Unit is assisting in an active search alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the two individuals were last seen and heard from around 6 a.m. on Monday after departing from Lake Helen.

Investigators later located their vehicle and boat trailer at the Swoop Boat Ramp in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials said the pair reportedly planned to fish about 30 miles offshore, but it remains unclear how far they ultimately traveled.

The missing boaters are believed to be aboard a white 25-foot Carolina Classic vessel.

Police have released a photo of the boat in hopes that it may help locate the missing individuals.

The search remains ongoing as crews continue efforts on the water.

Anyone with information about the boaters’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Authorities said updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

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