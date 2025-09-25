Missing endangered alert issued for Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered alert for Timothy Madison, who was last seen at The Refuge in Ocklawaha on Wednesday.

Timothy Madison was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.m. at The Refuge, located at 14835 SE 85th Street, Ocklawaha.

The Sheriff’s Office says he left on foot and is believed to have headed west toward the Ocklawaha River.

The Sheriff’s Office said due to Timothy’s mental illness, law enforcement is concerned for his well-being and urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

