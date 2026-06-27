Mini horse brings comfort and joy to Orlando seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit is turning to an unusual but heartwarming form of support to lift the spirits of older adults recovering from hospital stays: a mini horse named “Sugar Foot.”

The Senior Resource Alliance brought Sugar Foot to an event Thursday at the Renacer Foundation, where seniors had the chance to meet and interact with the miniature therapy horse.

Organizers say the goal is simple, help reduce stress, ease anxiety, and bring moments of comfort to people who may be feeling isolated or overwhelmed after medical treatment.

Participants were able to pet the horse, take photos, and spend quiet time in its presence.

Experts with the Senior Resource Alliance say programs like this can make a meaningful difference.

Research on equine-assisted activities has shown benefits in reducing stress and alleviating social isolation, particularly among older adults who may have limited mobility or social contact.

Organizers say the response from Thursday’s event was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees smiling, laughing, and engaging more than they had earlier in the day.

They hope to continue bringing Sugar Foot and similar therapy animals to future events across the region as part of broader efforts to support seniors’ emotional well-being.

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