Megacon Orlando brings thousands to the Orange County Convention Center

Thousands of fans of “geek culture” descended upon the Orange County Convention Center over the weekend to celebrate their favorite fandom.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Whether that was movies, video games, or comic books, Megacon had a little something for everyone.

One con-goer told WDBO reporter Laurel Lee that his favorite part of the big event is seeing all of his friends and taking in all the incredible costumes people work so hard on all year.

0 of 95 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026 Megacon Orlando 2026

Megacon is quickly becoming one of the largest fan conventions in North America and boasts many celebrity autograph and photo opportunities.

This year’s list was packed with big names like John Cena, Orlando Bloom, Brendan Fraiser, Elijah Wood, Alec Baldwin, William Shatner, Mr. T and many, many more.

Megacon Orlando has already announced the dates for next year’s event: May 20-23rd, 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group