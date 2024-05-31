Medical Examiner’s Office: Girl, 13, found unresponsive in Discovery Cove pool accidentally drowned

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after she was discovered unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove has died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Anna Beaumont was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman told Channel 9 on Thursday that an autopsy was conducted on Beaumont, and it listed her manner of death as “accident” and her cause of death as “drowning.”

A SeaWorld spokeswoman provided Channel 9 with the following statement late Wednesday:

“Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.”

