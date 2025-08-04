Mayor Demings signs updated ICE agreement ahead of Orange County vote

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an updated agreement on Friday with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The updated agreement includes changes to rules about responsibility, civil rights protections, and what local officers are allowed to do under the current immigration enforcement program known as 287(g).

The changes will be reviewed and voted on by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners on August 5.

The new agreement explains how local officers should handle the arrest and transportation of undocumented immigrants who are being sent to ICE-approved detention centers.

These updates are part of the continued partnership between ICE and local police to enforce immigration laws while following federal guidelines.

