Massive sick alligator given CT scan at University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A large reptile is now on the road to recovery after paying a visit to the doctor.

The 376-pound alligator, named Brooke, was seen by the University of Florida’s zoological medicine service team.

The gator lives at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, and officials there noticed the gator wasn’t feeling well.

After a full workup, including a blood draw and a CT scan, doctors determined he had an ear infection.

