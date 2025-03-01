Marion Virtual School named “Franchise of the Year”

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion Virtual School, the online education experience offered by Marion County Public Schools, was named a 2024 “Franchise of the Year” by Florida Virtual School (FLVS).

Marion Virtual started in 2011 and today enrolls more than 2,200 students in all grade levels.

FLVS supports schools and districts statewide by providing district teachers and administrators with training, more than 200 award-winning online courses, seamless technology platforms, and other educational resources.

According to FLVS, the award honors “a franchise that has demonstrated full commitment, dedication, and excellence in all areas of service to their students and families.”

The school has a staff of 42 people, including 36 teachers, three non-instructional support personnel, two counselors, and one coordinator.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group