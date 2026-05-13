Heat exhaustion prompts rescue of pregnant hiker in Juniper Prairie Wilderness

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A pregnant woman, her partner and three dogs were rescued last Friday from the remote Juniper Prairie Wilderness within the Ocala National Forest.

The rescue operation started around 3:15 p.m. and included Marion County Fire Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit. They needed emergency help after showing signs of heat exhaustion and running low on water while hiking the Florida National Scenic Trail.

Law enforcement reports that the couple informed dispatchers they had underestimated the extreme heat and were over an hour away on foot from the nearest trailhead.

The report also mentioned that the woman is about 25 weeks pregnant and showing obvious signs of heat exhaustion.

As the temperatures rose and worries about the pregnant woman’s health increased, Air-1, the helicopter from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was quickly sent to help out.

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