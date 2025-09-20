DOH Marion issues rabies advisory for residents

DUNNELLON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a rabies warning after a fox tested positive for rabies in Dunnellon on September 16.

People living in and visiting Marion County are urged to be cautious, as there may be a risk of rabies in the wild animal population. This comes after a confirmed case of rabies was found in a fox captured on 217th Court Road.

For rabies prevention, the DOH-Marion suggests getting your pets and livestock vaccinated on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule. You should also keep your pets under close supervision and your livestock securely contained on your property.

Residents should avoid contact with wild or stray animals and should not handle or feed them. If bitten or scratched by an animal, seek medical attention and report the incident to DOH-Marion.

The DOH-Marion warns against adopting or bringing wild animals into homes. Report stray animals to local control agencies. Keeping wildlife out of living spaces reduces contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, click on the link or contact the DOH-Marion at 352-629-0137.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group