Marion County teen found safe following Amber Alert

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the missing teenager they were looking for has been found safe in Williston.

Deputies were searching for 17-year-old Caden Speight. His disappearance triggered an Amber Alert Thursday night following reports that he had been abducted.

On Friday, shortly before he was found, the sheriff’s office said those abduction reports appeared to be untrue.

Detectives said they have gathered evidence that contradicts initial reports suggesting Speight was abducted by four Hispanic men in a light-colored van.

Instead, it is believed he may have left the area on a black bicycle with a red and gray tent purchased from Walmart.

Detectives said they have also found no evidence of a reported shooting around the same time and location where Speight was last seen.

