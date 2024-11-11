Local

Man and woman seriously hurt after their tent was ‘intentionally set on fire,’ deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Man and woman seriously hurt after their tent was ‘intentionally set on fire,’ deputies say Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man and woman were hurt in an overnight fire. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man and woman were hurt in an overnight fire.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. in a wooded area at 555 N. John Young Parkway, near a Greyhound bus station.

Deputies said a man and woman in their 20s were seriously hurt after a tent they were inside was “intentionally set on fire.”

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

The Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Deputies said the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!