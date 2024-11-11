Man and woman seriously hurt after their tent was ‘intentionally set on fire,’ deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man and woman were hurt in an overnight fire.

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. in a wooded area at 555 N. John Young Parkway, near a Greyhound bus station.

Deputies said a man and woman in their 20s were seriously hurt after a tent they were inside was “intentionally set on fire.”

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

The Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Deputies said the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

