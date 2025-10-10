Man tied to child’s death in Kentucky failed to register in Central Florida, deputies say

MARION OAKS, Fla. — A man convicted and paroled after a child died in Kentucky broke the law when he moved to Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Exantus, 42, recently moved from Kentucky to Florida but failed to register as a convicted felon.

Deputies say he was also living by Sunrise Elementary School and a few blocks away from Horizon Academy.

He was arrested and booked into the county jail without bail.

The 6-year-old was stabbed to death in Versailles, Kentucky in 2015.

A Kentucky jury found Exantus not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. He was instead convicted of assault charges.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says he served less than half of his 20-year sentence before being released on parole.

The law requires him to register with the sheriff’s office when he moved to Marion County.

