Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shark bite at Fernandina Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff and WFTV.com News Staff
A great white shark under the water.

Shark attack FILE PHOTO: A swimmer in California was attacked by a shark while participating in a group swim. (Wildestanimal/wildestanimal - stock.adobe.com)

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — According to our our sister station Action News Jax, a man is in critical condition Friday after deputies confirmed he was bitten by a shark in the Amelia River near the port and West Rock.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s office said the man, who is in his 40s, caught the shark fishing on a boat. After being bit in the arm he tossed it back into the water.

Emergency services rushed him to a nearby hospital where he’s been listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

