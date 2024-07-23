News

Man shot to death while trying to sell AirPods in Sanford, police say

Man shot to death while trying to sell AirPods in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford said they are looking for at least two people who shot a man who was trying to sell his AirPods headphones.

Officers said the deadly shooting happened Saturday night near West 3rd Street and Pomegranate Avenue, not far from Lake Monroe.

Police said 22-year-old Brandon Leo was shot in his truck and ended up in a nearby pond.

Authorities are calling this a senseless crime.

“It appears that he was set up. And the people that he met with clearly had nefarious intentions,” said Bianca Gillett with the Sanford Police Department.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest through Central Florida Crimeline.

