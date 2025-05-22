Crime And Law

Man convicted in ‘Pine Hills Bus Stop Rapist’ case has been sentenced to life in prison

By WFTV.com News Staff
Nelson Odige Deputies said Nelson Odige, 30, is responsible for four sexual attacks on women on or near Hiawassee Road between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury has sentenced Nelson Odige to life in prison in connection to a rape of a woman at a Pine Hills bus stop.

Odige, labeled the “Pine Hill Bus Stop Rapist” was accused of attacking four women as they waited for buses between January and February 2023.

His sentencing was for only one of his cases.

Odige took the stand in his own defense hours before the verdict was read.

The judge in the case sentenced Odige to three life sentences.

