Man charged with manslaughter in overdose death after year-long NSBPD investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — NSBPD detectives arrested a man on a manslaughter charge Friday following a year-long investigation into a 2024 overdose death.

William Campbell, also known as “Will Gunn,” is accused of selling the cocaine that led to the death of a 33-year-old male.

The case began on Dec. 30, 2024, when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man.

While first responders attempted lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence collected during the initial response indicated the victim had recently purchased narcotics from a local dealer.

Detectives conducted a comprehensive probe that spanned the year following the death.

The investigation included numerous interviews and the analysis of subpoenaed records.

Investigators also executed multiple search warrants to gather evidence in the case.

The investigation traced the source of the cocaine back to Campbell, who was known to deal drugs in the area. Based on these findings, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with manslaughter.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted NSBPD detectives in taking Campbell into custody Friday. The arrest was made without incident.

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