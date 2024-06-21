Man charged with brutal rape, attack of Orange County woman faces jury

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A registered sex offender faced an Orange County jury on Thursday charged with the brutal attack and rape of a Pine Hills woman.

Deputies said the suspected rapist, 55-year-old Bruce Whitehead, viciously sexually assaulted, stabbed, and mutilated the woman in December 2022.

The jury heard shocking details that the victim shared with deputies about the night she was attacked.

Jurors also heard the 911 calls and saw body camera video showing the deputies gathering information about the attack and suspect description.

After a five-day manhunt deputies found and arrested Whitehead.

