Man to be sentenced Monday in 2020 road rage killing of Orlando nurse

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell sent out a statement before the sentencing in a deadly incident.

Nael Zaben Abraham is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for a fatal road rage shooting that occurred in 2020.

Abraham was convicted in the death of 45-year-old Eric Schnetzer.

Worrell issued a statement regarding the case prior to the start of the hearing.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Consulate Drive.

Schnetzer was a father of three children and worked as a nurse.

Worrell released the following statement to Channel 9:

“I want to begin by extending my sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Eric Schnetzer. Mr. Schnetzer’s life was taken in a senseless and preventable act that has left his family and community grieving. What may begin as a moment of frustration behind the wheel can escalate in seconds into an irreversible loss. Encounters like this are becoming far too common, and they serve as a painful reminder that anger and access to a firearm can be a devastating combination. Moments of frustration should never end with someone losing their life. Yet, too often, a split-second decision leaves families carrying unimaginable grief and communities searching for answers that will bring their loved one back. We remain committed to pursuing justice in cases like this and holding individuals accountable when conflicts on our roadways escalate into deadly acts. We hope today’s sentencing hearing brings some measure of closure to the Schnetzer family, and reinforces a clear message: disputes on our roads must never be resolved with violence.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

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