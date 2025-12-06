Man arrested for driving 75 in a 30 mph zone, injuring 9 kids

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a Kissimmee man for driving 75 miles per hour down a road where the speed limit was just 30, before crashing into a sedan full of children.

Edson Diaz, 29, is facing multiple felony charges for the October crash on Raleigh Street in Orlando after troopers identified him as the driver that rear ended a grandmother transporting nine children and teenagers in a Nissan Altima.

Troopers said Diaz was trying to beat a yellow light when he slammed into the car, which he told troopers had stopped without warning. The Altima then hit a tree.

They said they used data from Diaz’s car to determine his speed.

The crash report said the grandmother had multiple broken bones, one of the children was intubated and another needed plastic surgery. All survived.

Diaz bonded out of jail. His next court date has not been scheduled. He did not have an attorney listed in the court records system.

Troopers said their investigation into the grandmother and why nine kids were riding in a 5-passenger car, some without seatbelts, is ongoing.

