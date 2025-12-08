Man arrested after woman stabbed to death inside Orange County home

News

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man was arrested after a deadly stabbing last month.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Tremon Jones in connection with the stabbing death of Degwendlyn Vakaye Floyd on Nov. 28.

Jones has been charged with first-degree murder following the incident that occurred on the 2800 block of Rockingham Circle.

Floyd, who was in her 40s, was found by deputies and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing remains active and ongoing.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the motive or any potential witnesses.

