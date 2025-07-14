Man arrested after driving motorcycle over 100 mph in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is accused of driving more than 100 mph with a suspended license in Brevard County, according to the Brevard County sheriff’s office.

30-year-old Ryan Samayoa was arrested Saturday after being clocked going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone along Wau Gallie Causeway, according to a social media post.

“The new law that went into effect July 1st, (HB 351 Dangerous Excessive Speeding) comes with a potential for jail time, or a fine, and affects persons driving 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit, or anyone driving 100+mph that threatens the safety of other persons or property, or interferes with any vehicle!!,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Under the law, someone who commits “dangerous excessive speeding” can be punished by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500 for a first offense.

Samayoa was booked into Brevard County jail on $500 bond and faces charges of driving in excess of the speed limit by 50 mph or more, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

