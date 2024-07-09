News

Man accused of dropping boy from Daytona Beach hotel balcony

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Brandon Gilmore (suspect) A 31-year-old man was accused of dropping a boy from the second-floor balcony of a hotel Saturday evening, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. (Volusia County Jail)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old man was accused of dropping a boy from the second-floor balcony of a hotel Saturday evening, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said they were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. to the Sandlewood Resort after Brandon Gilmore dropped the boy from a second-floor balcony.

Investigators said Gilmore told them he met the child’s mother five hours earlier, and that the pair had discussed getting a piercing later that day.

Police said Gilmore arrived at the resort and after talking with the boy’s mother, he told her that he would take the boy outside to play with him to “scare him a little bit.”

Read: Boeing to plead guilty to defrauding FAA over two deadly 737 Max crashes

He told investigators that he went outside the hotel room and held the boy by his legs directly above the second-floor balcony

A witness said that she saw the boy dangling by his feet before the man dropped him from the balcony head first, a police report said.

Investigators said a surveillance camera recorded the incident.

Read: Shark bites teen in Ponce Inlet, 5th confirmed attack this year in Volusia County

Police said the boy was taken to Halifax Hospital Medical Center under a trauma alert status.

Gilmore was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of aggravated child abuse.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!