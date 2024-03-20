News

Magic swat Hornets, clinch at least a spot in Play-In Tournament

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

With Tuesday night’s 112-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the Magic are guaranteed at least a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. They are currently the No. 5 seed and just a half game back of the No. 4 seed in the East.

The Magic outscored the Hornets 40-15 in the second quarter to take a 67-32 halftime lead. Their 35-point lead at the half is tied for the second-largest in franchise history.

Cole Anthony scored a game-high 21 points off the bench. Jalen Suggs added 16 points and six assists.

The Magic (41-28) continue their eight-game home stand on March 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

