Magic hammer Bucks, lock up No. 5 seed in playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the final day of the NBA’s regular season, the Orlando Magic hammered the Milwaukee Bucks 113-88 to wrap up a top six spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

With Sunday’s win, the Magic earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Magic will face No. 4 seed Cleveland in the first round. Game 1 in Cleveland is set for April 20. After Game 2 in Cleveland, Games 3 and 4 will take place at the Kia Center.

The Magic are back in the postseason for the first time since 2020 and for the 17th time in franchise history.

All-Star Paolo Banchero led the Magic Sunday with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Franz Wagner added 25 points in his second game back since spraining his right ankle.

Orlando used a 19-3 run to end the first half and followed that with an 18-2 spurt to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

