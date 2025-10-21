Magic games come in as one of the most expensive to attend across entire NBA

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have higher expectations entering this season than maybe any season since the Dwight Howard era. And don’t expect to get in the Kia Center for a discount.

According to Bookies.com, the Orlando Magic come in at #8 on the list for most expensive for a family of 4.

The criteria are based around the cost for 4 of the cheapest tickets available, parking, 2 beers, 2 sodas, and 4 hotdogs. On average across the league that will run you $277.65.

NBA Cost to Attend 2025-26 (Adam Thompson, Bookies.com)

But when attending a game at the Kia Center expect to dole out $296.71. Good enough for 8th most expensive according to their research.

For the most expensive night out, you’ll have to head to a New York Knicks game for a whopping $831.20. For a cheap date night out, you’ll want to move over to a Memphis Grizzlies game for $147.92.

The Magic were 11th on this list just last season.

