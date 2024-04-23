Magic fall to Cavaliers 96-86 in Game 2

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-86 Monday night on the road in Game 2 of their opening round series.

The Magic are down 2-0 in this best-of-seven series as it heads to the Kia Center in Orlando for Games 3 and 4.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Orlando must win four of their next five games to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Game 3 at the Kia Center is set for April 25 at 7:00.

The Orlando Magic were 21-2 in the regular season when holding opponents under 100 points.



They hold Cleveland under 100 points in Game 1 and 2 and lose both games. That is a tough pill to swallow. Offense simply not good enough. #NBAPlayoffs — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) April 23, 2024

Ice-cold shooting once again doomed the Magic. They shot 36.3% from the floor and 25.7% from three. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 21 points and Franz Wagner added 18 points for the Magic.

Cleveland hit twelve threes in Monday’s win. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points in the win.

Jalen Suggs strained his left knee in the first half and left the game in tears, but returned in the second half and scored nine points for the Magic.

Jalen Suggs is back 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nwPNlg40Ov — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) April 23, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group