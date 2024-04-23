News

Magic fall to Cavaliers 96-86 in Game 2

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

APTOPIX Magic Cavaliers Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) and Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs (4) fight for a loose ball during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) (Nick Cammett/AP)

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-86 Monday night on the road in Game 2 of their opening round series.

The Magic are down 2-0 in this best-of-seven series as it heads to the Kia Center in Orlando for Games 3 and 4.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Orlando must win four of their next five games to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Game 3 at the Kia Center is set for April 25 at 7:00.

Ice-cold shooting once again doomed the Magic. They shot 36.3% from the floor and 25.7% from three. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 21 points and Franz Wagner added 18 points for the Magic.

Cleveland hit twelve threes in Monday’s win. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points in the win.

Jalen Suggs strained his left knee in the first half and left the game in tears, but returned in the second half and scored nine points for the Magic.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!