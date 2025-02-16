Mac McClung wins third consecutive NBA Dunk Contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung wins the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest for his third consecutive title.

McClung becomes the first player in NBA history to win the Dunk Contest three years in a row.

McClung for his first dunk jumped over a car and a person who held the ball and finished with an emphatic slam for a score of 50.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night Basketball Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung dunks over a car during the slam dunk contest at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

McClung dominated in his second dunk of the first round, doing a spinning behind-the-head dunk. Once again, he was given a perfect score of 50.

McClung would advance to the final round, where he faced San Antonio Spur Stephon Castle.

For his third dunk, McClung recreated a dunk by a previous Orlando Magic, Aaron Gordon who dunked the ball from a person who was spinning on a hoverboard.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night Basketball Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung dunks during the slam dunk contest at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

This time, McClung added his own twist, adding a second person who was on top of a ladder holding a second ball. McClung dunked both balls for his third score of 50.

For his final dunk, McClung grabbed Clevland Cavalier center Evan Mobley, who stands at 6′11, and had him stand on a platform while holding a basketball behind his head.

McClung would jump and clear Mobley without touching him and finishing the dunk for his fourth score of 50 winning him the contest.

