Mable Butler, first black woman on Orlando City Council, dies at 98

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Mable Butler (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of former commissioner Mable Butler announced her passing at the age of 98.

According to a press release, Butler was battling an illness.

Butler, the first black woman elected to the Orlando City Council, began her civic journey on former Orlando Mayor Carl Langford’s biracial committee.

She helped expose discriminatory housing practices and paved the way for the City’s Human Relations Department.

During her years in public office, Butler fought for affordable housing, representation in government, and played a pivotal role in bringing the Florida Classic to Orlando.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost

had this to say about the former commisioner:

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

