Mable Butler, first black woman on Orlando City Council, dies at 98

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of former commissioner Mable Butler announced her passing at the age of 98.

According to a press release, Butler was battling an illness.

Butler, the first black woman elected to the Orlando City Council, began her civic journey on former Orlando Mayor Carl Langford’s biracial committee.

She helped expose discriminatory housing practices and paved the way for the City’s Human Relations Department.

During her years in public office, Butler fought for affordable housing, representation in government, and played a pivotal role in bringing the Florida Classic to Orlando.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost

had this to say about the former commisioner:

I am deeply saddened by the news of the Honorable Mable Butler’s passing. This is a profound loss for our Central Florida community.



May she rest in power. Her love for Central Florida and her fearless advocacy will live on in all of us. pic.twitter.com/k70kT3EjgV — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) September 7, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group