Luxury cruise passengers rescued after fast tides left them stranded on remote island

Ten passengers from Silversea’s luxury cruise ship Silver Cloud were stranded on a remote Australian island after the tide changed faster than anticipated during a shore excursion on Adele Island.

The group was exploring the uninhabited island as part of their 10-day Kimberley cruise when the tide unexpectedly shifted, leaving several Zodiac boats grounded in shallow water.

Ship crews successfully rescued the stranded passengers and guides, who had to wade through coral to reach deeper water.

The incident occurred in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, known for its extreme tides, but all passengers are now safely aboard as the cruise continues as planned.

