Low-pressure system could develop while moving into western Atlantic

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor an area of disturbance in the Central Atlantic.

A low-pressure system moving west through the Atlantic could show tropical development over the next few days.

Data shows the system is likely to become a tropical depression as it moves towards the western Atlantic.

It is still too soon to tell what the storm system will do.

Forecast tracks show the system making a move to the north as it approaches the eastern Caribbean islands.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group

