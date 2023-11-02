News

Low-pressure system in Caribbean could show tropical development this week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Low-pressure system in Caribbean could show tropical development this week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a low-pressure system in the Caribbean.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The disturbance isn’t showing much as of Thursday morning, but it could potentially develop into a tropical system.

If the system develops in the Caribbean, it’s forecast to stay well away from Florida.

Watch: Jet aircraft company making major investment on Florida’s Space Coast creating hundreds of jobs

The disturbance is forecast to gradually move west to Central America in the coming days.

Low-pressure system in Caribbean could show tropical development this week

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track all activity during the last month of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Read: Seminole Tribe to begin sports betting at Florida casinos

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!