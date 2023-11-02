ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a low-pressure system in the Caribbean.

The disturbance isn’t showing much as of Thursday morning, but it could potentially develop into a tropical system.

If the system develops in the Caribbean, it’s forecast to stay well away from Florida.

The disturbance is forecast to gradually move west to Central America in the coming days.

Low-pressure system in Caribbean could show tropical development this week

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track all activity during the last month of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

