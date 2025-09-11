Low chance of tropical development in the Atlantic this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain quiet on Thursday, but there is still one area to monitor in the coming days.

The area is a tropical wave that will float off the African coast on Friday.

As the complex moves into the open Atlantic, slow development is possible later this weekend into early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low development chance.

Forecast models are uncertain as to whether it will develop.

Many that do develop the system gradually lift it northward into the North Atlantic, but that is far from certain.

Elsewhere, no major activity is expected in the Gulf and Caribbean.

