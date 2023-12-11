Local youth team win Pop Warner Super Bowl

When you think of youth baseball you think of Little League, and when you think youth football you think Pop Warner. The association that started back in 1929 is where many get their first chance to play football and over the weekend, at Camping World Stadium, hosted their annual Pop Warner Super Bowl. 72 teams across 8 different national regions participated and in the 11u and 12u Division II championship games there was a familiar team name. The Avalon Wolves, a Pop Warner group out of Avalon Park in east Orange County that sponsors teams from ages 6-14 as well as cheer and dance teams, played Saturday for the chance to be called champions.

This is the Wolves first season as a Pop Warner affiliate and got to the championships in dominate fashion. “You could say that,” laughed Fred Rolle, VP of the Avalon Wolves, who I spoke with before the weekends games. And he felt it “special” that a team from the east side was able to represent the city. “Orlando football has been good for years, but not normally on the east side. We live on the east side and these kids and these families we have been with for 4 years now. So it’s a special pride.”

But coach Rolle, who is also the defensive coordinator for both the 11u and 12u teams, made sure to point out that it’s bigger than football. “Football is secondary,” said Rolle, “but we do believe in football teaching certain skills, especially hard work.” The Avalon Wolves also hold their players accountable in the classroom. Coach Rolle mentions, “We expect our kids to sit at the front of the classroom and we expect them to answer questions and ask questions.” This while also maintaining a 2.5 GPA and not using vulgar language in the classroom or on the football field.

And beyond the classroom there is also safety to consider. I also spoke with EJ German, an offensive assistant with the 11u team where his son is also on the team. “I take a lot of pride in my role as a youth football coach.” coach German said, “And there has been a huge emphasis on proper form when it comes to tackling and blocking to help reduce these head injuries.” Along with a focus on recognizing signs of a concussion, how to properly hydrate and look for signs of heat stroke especially here in Florida are all points of focus for Pop Warner. “We have an annual coaches clinic we do every year and have to recertify,” coach German mentioned, all mandated by Pop Warner.

And with this prep and leadership, both Avalon Wolves team were able to win their respective divisions championships with the 11u team winning 26-0 and the 12u team winning 26-14. A proud moment for a team excited to represent our area, and did so the right way.





©2023 Cox Media Group