LINKS: Monitor power outages from Hurricane Milton in Central Florida

More than 2 million people across Florida are without power after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night in Southwest Florida.
Several utilities in Central Florida have outage maps where you can monitor power outages, as well as estimated resolution times.
The links are below:
DUKE ENERGY
Customers who experience an outage can report it by:
- Phone: Text OUT to 57801 or call 800-228-8485
- Online: Report Outage
- Duke Energy app: Get the Duke Energy app
- Visit Duke Energy’s Storm Center page for more resources.
- Click here to see a live outage map
FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT (FPL)
Customers who experience an outage can report it by:
- Phone: Call 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243)
- Online: Report Outage
- Visit FPL’s Storm Center page for more resources.
- Click here to see a live outage map
SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE
Customers who experience an outage can report it by:
- Phone: Call 1-888-812-2591
- Online: Spectrum
TECO/PEOPLES GAS
- If you suspect a natural gas leak, immediately move to safety – 300 feet or about the length of a football field – and call 911 then call 877-TECO-PGS (877-832-6747)
- Visit the Teco/Peoples Gas Storm Safety page for more resources.