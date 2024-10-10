LINKS: Monitor power outages from Hurricane Milton in Central Florida

More than 2 million people across Florida are without power after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night in Southwest Florida.

Several utilities in Central Florida have outage maps where you can monitor power outages, as well as estimated resolution times.

The links are below:

DUKE ENERGY

Customers who experience an outage can report it by:

FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT (FPL)

Customers who experience an outage can report it by:

SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE

Customers who experience an outage can report it by:

Phone: Call 1-888-812-2591

TECO/PEOPLES GAS