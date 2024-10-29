Leesburg High School principal arrested for DUI, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Leesburg High School principal was arrested on Saturday after driving under the influence, according to the Clermont Police Department.

The report said officers saw a white pickup truck speeding approximately 20 mph over the speed limit and failing to stay in its lane on State Road 50.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Michael A. Randolph.

Randolph was hired in 2017 as principal of Leesburg High School and has not held any other positions with Lake County Schools.

Officers said Randolph was asked to conduct a standard field sobriety test, failed, and was arrested for a DUI.

CPD said officers discovered two alcoholic drinks in his car.

Jacket FAMILY, I wanted to reach out to our Jacket FAMILY to let you all know that early Saturday morning, I was arrested for driving under the influence. I pled not guilty to the charges. I want you to know that I understand the seriousness of these charges and I have hired an attorney to help me through the legal process. I have not been found guilty of any charges and while the judicial process play out, I will not be making any comments about the incident. I felt it was important that you hear about this from me. I know there will be talk, but it is my hope that throughout this time we will all come together as a Jacket FAMILY and stay focused on our amazing scholars and their success. Thank you in advance, and Go Jackets! Mike — Michael A. Randolph, Principal

The District was recently informed of the arrest of Leesburg High School Principal Michael Randolph for driving under the influence. Mr. Randolph has pled not guilty to the charges. The incident did not occur during a school activity or involve students or employees. The District takes these charges seriously and holds all of its leaders to high standards of personal conduct. However, Mr. Randolph has not been adjudicated guilty of the charges and the District will reserve judgment and further comment until conclusion of the judicial process. — Lake County Schools





