At least 5 dead after exposure to flesh-eating bacteria in Florida, health experts say

TAMPA, Fla. — Health officials have new concerns about a rare, but extremely dangerous flesh-eating bacteria detected in Florida.

The bacteria can lurk in warm waters and raw shellfish.

At least five people have died in Florida.

There have also been three other reported deaths in Connecticut and New York.

Symptoms of the flesh-eating bacteria include nausea, upset stomach and fever.

Officials said the cases in the northeast may be linked to warmer waters of the gulf stream.

Health experts said the best way to reduce the risk is to stay out of the water if you have an open wound or cut, or if you are immuno-compromised.

