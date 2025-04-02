Local

The latest of the Florida Special Congressional Election

Florida state legislature
Polls for the Special election closed Tuesday evening. Four candidates were in the running for the District 6 seat, but the primary party candidates were Joshua Weil (D) and Randy Fine (R).

District 6 covers Flagler, Putnam, Lake, Volusia, Marion, St. Johns counties.

According to AP news, Fine came out on top, with 56.7% of the votes. Weil followed with the second highest results with 42.7% of votes tallied.

The remaining candidates for the election were Andrew Parrott (LIB) and Randall terry (NPA).

District 6 wasn’t the only Florida election taking place. District 1 had it own election, representing Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa, and Walton counties,

Three candidates were in the running for the seat, Jimmy Patronis (R) and Gay Valimont (D) were the two primary party candidates. According to AP polling results, Patronis won by 56.9% of votes.

Both Fine and Patronis were endorsed by President Trump.

