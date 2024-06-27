Large disturbance off coast of Africa shows strong chance for tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two areas in the tropics.
A tropical wave, Invest 94L, is moving to the west, just south of Jamaica.
The area of shows and storms has a 25% chance of tropical development as it moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula.
Invest 94L is not currently forecast to interact with Florida.
Another tropical wave, Invest 95L, is more of a concern.
It’s much further away, off the coast of Africa, but it’s much larger and has a strong chance of tropical development.
Though Invest 95L is currently a mass of disorganized showers and storms, it has a 70% chance of organization over the next seven days.
We will most likely see this develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the weekend.
This development will occur hundreds of miles east of the Windward Islands, so there will be a lot of time to watch this system as it approaches the Caribbean.
