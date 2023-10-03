Lake Minneola student killed in bus crash remembered at football game

MINNEOLA, Fla. — During Monday night’s football game, students from both Lake Minneola High and East Ridge High School wore orange to honor Sherman Vannoy, who died after he was struck by a school bus early Monday morning.

The game started with a moment of silence to remember the high school senior, was hosted at East Ridge High School stadium, and as Lake Minneola’s football team took the field, they took a knee for Vannoy.

Students told Eyewitness News they decided to coordinate the color orange because it was Vannoy’s favorite color.

“I think it’s really sweet. I didn’t know East Ridge was doing it, so when I saw East Ridge people wearing Orange. I thought it was a good thing that everyone doing that,” said Ella Todd, a Lake Minneola High School Student.

The 17-year-old High School student was fatally struck by a school bus Monday morning while riding a bicycle in a crosswalk at the entrance of the school.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old Leesburg woman was driving a school district special needs bus at about 7 a.m. at North Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue near Minneola when the bus hit Vannoy before crashing into a gate. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

During the football game, students from Lake Minneola said them wearing the colors also showed support for the family in their time of grief and that the community stands with them.

“I’m praying for the family,” said Todd.

