Lake Mary Little League wins the Little League World Series in dramatic fashion 2-1

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary wins the Little League World Series vs Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings.
Florida has won the Little League World Series for the first time, after failing in eight previous attempts.
Chinese Taipei took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Lake Mary, down to their final out in the sixth inning, tied the game on a bloop single.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lake Mary laid out a bunt to advance the runner from second to third base.
The Chinese Taipei pitcher overthrew the ball, and the winning run scored.
