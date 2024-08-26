News

Lake Mary Little League wins the Little League World Series in dramatic fashion 2-1

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Lake Mary, Fla.'s Hunter Alexander, left, celebrates with teammates after laying down a walk-off bunt in the eighth inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Taiwan in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Florida won in eight innings 2-1.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary wins the Little League World Series vs Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings.

Florida has won the Little League World Series for the first time, after failing in eight previous attempts.

Chinese Taipei took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Lake Mary, down to their final out in the sixth inning, tied the game on a bloop single.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lake Mary laid out a bunt to advance the runner from second to third base.

The Chinese Taipei pitcher overthrew the ball, and the winning run scored.

