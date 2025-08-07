Local

Lake Mary All-Stars eliminated from the Little League World Series

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Lake Mary All-stars’ quest to defend their title ended Wednesday as they lost the Southeast regional final 5-4 to South Carolina.

Lake Mary was up 4-0, entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

After a few hits and walks, Lake Mary had a 4-2 lead with the bases loaded.

South Carolina, down to their final strike, hit a walk-off bases-clearing single to win the game 5-4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!