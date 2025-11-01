City of Mount Dora lifts boil water notice after historic flooding

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The City of Mount Dora has lifted the precautionary boil water notice, effective November 1, after confirming that all water samples meet safety standards.

Residents and businesses in Mount Dora, Florida, can now resume normal water use following a week of efforts to restore essential services after record rainfall and localized flooding.

“Lifting the boil water notice marks an important step in our recovery,” said City Manager Vince Sandersfeld. “Our businesses have shown incredible resilience, and we’re excited to welcome residents and visitors back to experience all that Mount Dora has to offer.”

Throughout the week, Mount Dora collaborated with state and county partners to address flooding aftermath. The city promotes its “Mount Dora is Open for Business” campaign, stressing that shops, restaurants, parks, and events are open and proceeding as scheduled.

The City encourages residents and visitors to support local businesses as Mount Dora continues to recover and thrive.

