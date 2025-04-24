Lake County woman accused of killing deputy in ambush deemed competent for trial

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — 48-year-old Julie Sulpizio is back in the Lake County Jail, after being deemed competent by DCF.

Sulpizio is accused of ambushing three deputies with family members last summer. Killing Master Deputy Bradley Link and injuring two others.

Sulpizio, previously in a mental health facility, was declared competent by DCF to proceed and should return to court, according to court documents. This decision followed concerns raised after her arrest.

“There was some strange things she said to law enforcement when they were first arresting her. A lot of religiosity, talking about God, talking about the devil, and so that can lead to an argument of incompetency.” Criminal defense attorney Mark O’Mara isn’t on this case, but we asked him what he thought. “I am very surprised that she went from incompetency to competency literally in several weeks.”

“You can be competent one day and incompetent the next. It varies.” Dr Sonia Ruiz conducts competency evaluations. “You get sent to a hospital and you get medication, and that medication makes the thoughts go away.” And she says a patient then has a better understanding of what’s happening in their case. “You have to be aware of what’s going on in your case. You have to be aware of the consequences.”

While O’Mara says it’s difficult to fake mental illness, it will be important to monitor her health ongoing especially since this is a first- degree murder case where she could get the death penalty.

“Of course, we need to make sure she’s not faking it, or what we call malingering, sort of comes back and is talking to God again.” The hearing takes place on May 1st at 10 a.m.

