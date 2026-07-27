Lake County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 67-Year-Old Man

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The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 67-year-old Mark Kapuscinski, who has been reported missing. Deputies describe Kapuscinski as a white male, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing approximately 140 pounds, with balding hair and blue eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kapuscinski may be in the Pasco County area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101, email Tips@lcso.org, or contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477. Authorities ask callers to reference case number 260077843.

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